EMT who suffered stroke leaves New York City hospital just in time for Thanksgiving

Liam Glinane, 63, walked out of Mount Sinai Hospital after six weeks to a chorus of cheers from first responders lining the walkway.
"You couldn't write this story any better," he said. "This is a total success story thanks to this staff in the building behind me."
Glinane was on the BQE on October 17th when he suffered a stroke and crashed.
In a bizarre coincidence, 47-year-old FDNY EMS Lieutenant Raymond Wang was responding to the accident when he suffered an aortic aneurysm.
Wang was released from the hospital last month.
"I'm leaving under my own power with 100 percent functionability, so the city didn't lose two people today," Glinane said. "We're back in the game. We're not going anywhere."
