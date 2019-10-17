2 EMTs critical after suffering medical condition while responding to crash on BQE

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two EMTs were taken to the hospital in critical condition after both suffering a medical conditions while responding to a crash on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.An FDNY ambulance was involved in a minor crash on the BQE with a private car just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.FDNY officials said Liam Glinane, a 63-year-old EMT, was in that ambulance when he suffered a stroke, causing him to veer off the road.An EMS lieutenant identified as 47-year-old Raymond Wang was in a second ambulance doing a ride-along with a physician and they stopped to help after the crash.Officials say Wang suddenly became unconscious and suffered an aortic aneurysm.Both men were taken to the hospital in critical condition.Wang remains in critical condition and is fighting for his life. He has been transported to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan.Glinane is said to be critical but stable and doctors are optimistic he will recover. He was also transported to Mt. Sinai in Manhattan.City officials say it is a bizarre coincidence that both men experienced medical conditions occurred at the same time.NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio asked that both men and their families be kept in the public's thoughts and prayers.----------