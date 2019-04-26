Arts & Entertainment

AMC launches $4 deal for kids every Wednesday this summer

Summer is just around the corner, and so is a $4 movie deal for kids at AMC Theatres across the country.

It includes a movie ticket, popcorn, a drink and pack of AMC Frooti Tootis.

It's part of AMC's "Summer Movie Camp" for children.

The $4 deal will be available every Wednesday, starting June 5 at participating AMC Theatres.

Kid-friendly films will include "Trolls," "The LEGO Movie 2," "Hotel Transylvania," "Peter Rabbit," "How To Train Your Dragon," and more.

Find the closest participating theater here.
