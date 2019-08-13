Arts & Entertainment

2019 New York Film Festival - Mail Slate Film 'Zombi Child' excerpt

New York -- Zombi Child
Dir. Bertrand Bonello

Bertrand Bonello injects urgency and history into the well-worn walking-dead genre with this unconventional plunge into horror-fantasy, moving fluidly between 1962 Haiti, where a young man known as Clairvius Narcisse is made into a zombie by his resentful brother, and a contemporary Paris girls' boarding school attended by Clairvius's direct descendant.
