2019 New York Film Festival - Mail Slate Film 'Zombi Child' excerpt

New York -- Zombi ChildDir. Bertrand BonelloBertrand Bonello injects urgency and history into the well-worn walking-dead genre with this unconventional plunge into horror-fantasy, moving fluidly between 1962 Haiti, where a young man known as Clairvius Narcisse is made into a zombie by his resentful brother, and a contemporary Paris girls' boarding school attended by Clairvius's direct descendant.