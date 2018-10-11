ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

9-time Grammy winner Herb Alpert at The Carlyle Hotel

By
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Herb Alpert has won nine Grammy Awards and sold 72 million records, and that doesn't even include the tens of million more sold by the record company -- A&M Records -- he started with partner, Jerry Moss.

Now, at the age of 83, Herb is blowing his trumpet as hard as ever.

He's been recording hits for half a century and is married to singer Lani Hall for more than 40 years. He's a native of Los Angeles, but he says New York has "always been an inspirational city" for him.

He appears together with his wife this week at the Cafe Carlyle in The Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side.

"It's a real intimate room," he said. "In the 60s when I was playing with The Tijuana Brass, we were playing for 20,000 people at a shot, and I never felt part of something. But when you play in a small, intimate place, you're right in the middle of something, and it's a different feeling. I like it."

The special evening in the intimate space begins at 8:45 now through Saturday, October 13th.
CLICK HERE for full details of Alpert's tour.

CLICK HERE for more information on Cafe Carlyle. CLICK HERE for tickets.

