casting call

ABC casting teams of 4 for Ryan Reynolds-produced game show 'Don't'

BURBANK, Calif. -- ABC is looking for you! The network is now casting "Don't," a Ryan Reynolds-produced game show where teams take on mental and physical challenges that only have one rule: Don't!

"All my life, the word 'don't' has tortured me," Reynolds told Variety about the new series. "From 'don't curse' to 'don't play ball in the house' to 'don't eat the crab salad you left in the sun for three days.' I cannot wait for my personal trauma to become the next great ABC family show."

The production is looking to cast teams of four. You can audition with your siblings, parents, cousins or anybody else who feels like family. Teams who are selected will compete for the chance to win up to $100,000 in cash. Each team will shoot for approximately one day this summer.

To be considered for "Don't," fill out an application at dontcasting.com. Each team member must complete their own application. Team members must be legal U.S. residents ages 18 and older. Other eligibility requirements apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcasting newstelevisionabccasting call
CASTING CALL
'Bachelor,' 'Bachelorette' auditions bring out all types looking for love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning as severe storms hit
Teen found fatally shot in Staten Island murder mystery
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
Babysitter, 71, accused of sexually abusing 6-year-old girl in NJ
NYC to limit circumstances when NYPD officers can enter schools
Deli worker, about to be a dad, fatally stabbed outside bodega
Show More
Sami's Law: Murphy signs bill requiring more ID for rideshares
'7 On Your Side Investigates' a Hudson Valley towing fee war
Police: Man assaulted, then stabs 2 relatives at NJ strip mall
PATH announces plan to increase capacity, reduce delays
3 sought in at least 40 ride-share robberies across NYC
More TOP STORIES News