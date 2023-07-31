  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Calling all Santa's helpers! 'Great Christmas Light Fight' casting for season 12 | How to apply

'Light Fight' hopefuls can apply or nominate displays in their neighborhood at Lightfightcasting.com.

OTRC logo
Monday, July 31, 2023 9:38PM
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Chicago area home
EMBED <>More Videos

Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.

Are your Christmas displays brighter than the rest? Now's your chance to be a contestant on ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight!"

ABC is casting season 12 of the reality competition show, searching for America's biggest and brightest holiday displays on residential and commercial properties.

"The Great Christmas Light Fight," hosted by celebrity judges Taniya Nayak and Carter Oosterhouse, features families and neighborhoods from across the U.S. as they transform their homes into a festive wonderland for the holidays.

In each episode, four families compete for the $50,000 prize and coveted "Light Fight" trophy. A total of $300,000 is given away each season.

"Light Fight" hopefuls can apply or nominate displays in their neighborhood at Lightfightcasting.com.

Season 11 of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" will return to ABC this winter. Meanwhile, the hunt continues for more shimmering displays to compete in Season 12.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW