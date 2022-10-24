When to watch your favorite holiday specials on ABC this year

The lineup includes a special airing of 'Home Alone' on Christmas Eve and a new season of 'The Great Christmas Light Fight.'

The holiday season is just around the corner, and ABC is preparing to deck the halls with a full slate of holiday shows, movies and specials.

This year's holiday lineup, announced Monday, includes two new specials: "A Very Backstreet Christmas" celebrates the holidays with The Backstreet Boys, and "Finding Harmony" is an uplifting story featuring EGOT winner John Legend and David Brown, founder of the Ohio-based Harmony Project.

Expect the return of holiday favorites, including the 1970 beloved classic "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," the return of "CMA Country Christmas" from Nashville and a special airing of "Home Alone" on Christmas Eve.

More highlights include Disney's new stop-motion holiday special "Mickey Saves Christmas," holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and game shows and a new season of "The Great Christmas Light Fight." ABC News is also set to air "Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special" and "The Year: 2022."

ABC will close out 2022 with "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023," which kicks off Disney's 100th-anniversary celebration.

Here's a look at ABC's lineup of holiday programming as of Monday, Oct. 24. All times are Eastern/Pacific:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners" (Thanksgiving episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (Thanksgiving episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. "Home Economics" (Thanksgiving episode)

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

10:00-11:00p.m. "The Rookie: Feds" (Thanksgiving episode)

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

7:00-7:30 p.m. "Mickey Saves Christmas" (new)

7:30-8:00 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: "Magical Holiday Celebration" (new)

MONDAY, NOV. 28

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season premiere)

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Love Actually: 20 Years Later - A Diane Sawyer/ABC News Special"(new)

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

9:00-10:01 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 5

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" (holiday episode)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck" (holiday episode)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "The $100,000 Pyramid" (holiday episode)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Conners" (holiday episode)

8:30-9:00 p.m. "The Goldbergs" (holiday episode)

9:00-9:31 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" (holiday episode)

9:31-10:00 p.m. "Home Economics" (holiday episode)

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

8:00-10:01 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: "Frozen II" (broadcast premiere)

MONDAY, DEC. 12

8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (season finale)

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

8:00-8:30 p.m. "Mickey Saves Christmas"

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"

9:00-9:30 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty Vs. Nice"

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

8:00-9:00 p.m. "A Very Backstreet Holiday" (new)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Finding Harmony" (new)

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"

9:00-9:30 p.m. "Toy Story That Time Forgot"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Shrek the Halls"

SATURDAY, DEC. 24

8:00-10:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney: "Home Alone"

SUNDAY, DEC. 25

10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. ET/

7:00-9:00 a.m. PT "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" (new)

MONDAY, DEC. 26

9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Year: 2022" (new)

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" (new)

10:00-10:30 p.m. Local Programming

10:30 p.m.-2:13 a.m. "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023" (new)

Programming is subject to change. Check your local ABC station's listings for latest programming.