Disney's live-action take on its 1998 Oscar-nominated animated classic "Mulan" is filled with high-flying kicks and jumps and acrobatic battles.
That's something actor Jet Li has made a name for himself doing on the big screen.
But in "Mulan," he faced a different challenge: sitting still.
Jet Li plays the emperor in "Mulan," which means much - but not all - of his work is done sitting on a throne. The actor gained international fame as one of the world's most talented action stars, in movies including "Hero" where he fought against his "Mulan" co-star Donnie Yen. So this was a whole new world.
"You always want to move, even when you just sit there," said Jet Li. "I want to show deep emotions and things. And I asked the director and she said ! No! You're a king, you're not Jet Li. You control everything. The bad news - keep inside. No face, no emotion!"
When I told the star that I didn't even recognize him when I saw the film, he laughed heartily, saying "Good!"
"Mulan" streams on Disney+ beginning Friday. If you have a subscription you'll also need to get premiere access for this title, for an additional $29.99. Regular Disney+ subscribers will have access to the film for no additional cost starting in December.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Action star Jet Li puts aside jumps and kicks, tackles regal role in Disney's 'Mulan'
International action star Jet Li faces a different challenge for his role in Disney's live-action "Mulan" - he has to sit still!
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News