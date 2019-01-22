ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Alec Baldwin due back in court in Manhattan parking spot assault case

Alec Baldwin is due back in court in a parking spot assault case. (Alec Tabek/The Daily News via AP, Pool)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Actor Alec Baldwin is due back in court Wednesday to face attempted assault and harassment charges after a scuffle over a parking spot.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the incident near his Greenwich Village home in November.

According to court documents, he admitted to pushing a man he claims stole his parking spot.

But his lawyers have said video evidence will disprove the man's claim that Baldwin also punched him.

Baldwin was arrested on November 2 after police were told a driver pulled into a parking space that one of Baldwin's relatives was holding for him, and the two men started quarreling and pushing each other.

The other driver told police Baldwin punched or slapped him. The 49-year-old man was taken to a hospital complaining of jaw pain and redness around his neck.

----------
