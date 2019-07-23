GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The search for the next music superstar arrived in New York City Tuesday, with American Idol audition being held all day in Brooklyn.
The open call is being held at the Brooklyn Expo Center on Noble Street in Greenpoint, where thousands of hopefuls lined up for their shot at stardom.
Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini and our own entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon were on hand for the auditions, which began at 9 a.m..
There was a online registration process, but singers can also register in person throughout the day.
Eligible contestants must be between 15 and 28 years old.
Those wishing to try out were urged to show up as early as possible, as late arrivals would be among the last to audition and may run out of time.
After registering in the designated Check-In/Registration line, singers will be directed to the audition line to wait for their turn to audition, or -- at producer's sole discretion -- be asked to audition while in the audition line.
Registration (either online or in-person) does not guarantee the opportunity to audition.
CLICK HERE for more information on the process and location cities.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
American Idol auditions: Search for next superstar comes to New York City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More