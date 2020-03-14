Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' puts 2 local contestants in the spotlight

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two talented contestants from our area will be competing for their tickets to Hollywood.

Sunday is the final round of auditions on "American Idol" before Hollywood week begins.

Megan Knight is a singer-songwriter from Williamstown, New Jersey, and Gilberto Rivera moved to New York City from Puerto Rico.

Rivera has been performing in the Delancey Street subway station in New York City for the past two years. "You never think you are going to be on American Idol," Rivera said.

Knight is from Williamstown, NJ, and has been a singer-songwriter for more than ten years.

"I have dreamed of traveling the world playing my music, and this entire experience has been surreal," Knight said.

Watch these two talented singers battle it out Sunday on "American Idol."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citynew jerseysingingmusicmusic newsamerican idol
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: New York has 1st COVID-19 death, 100 more cases
Coronavirus death: 82-year-old woman dies at NYC hospital
Child tests positive for COVID-19 after meeting Jazz player
13-year-old arrested in NYC coronavirus hate crime assault
Man fatally shot in head in apparent NYC road rage incident
Coronavirus: Newark closes schools amid COVID-19 concerns
Man threatens to kill cab driver, robs him of $300 in Brooklyn
Show More
1st full day of drive-thru coronavirus testing in New Rochelle
COVID-19: Mayor de Blasio doubles down on keeping NYC schools open
Cases of coronavirus continue to grow in Connecticut
AccuWeather: Cooler, but spring on the horizon
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
More TOP STORIES News