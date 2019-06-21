Arts & Entertainment

WorldPrideNYC: Australian artist marks Pride Month with 1st solo exhibit in US

By
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- An artist from Australia who paints ultra-realistic images that look like photographs and has a growing list of celebrity buyers is marking Pride Month with his first solo exhibition in New York City.

Ross Watson's "Homines Uniformis" is on display at Rogue Space in Chelsea for WorldPrideNYC through the end of the month.

"Through my career, I've been drawn to depicting opposites," he said.

And one incredibly realistic oil painting shows just that -- a buttoned up uniformed guard posing with a much less buttoned up Australian surfer.

"Who is very happy with nothing but his surfboard," he said. "Completely naked. That's right."

The striking showcase of the male form gained the openly gay artist the attention of celebrities like Sir Ian McClellan and Elton John, who sometimes spend tens of thousands of dollars on a single work.

"Nudity and sexuality, it should be celebrated and explored in art, but it rarely is," Watson said.

The exhibition is free at the venue on West 26th Street, where you'll also find him signing his new book.

The gallery's tone ranges from erotic to tongue in cheek.

"He is gazing toward the construction worker, who is either taking his shorts off or putting them on," Watson said of one piece. "We don't know."

Some works are less scandalous, leaving the interpration up to the viewer.

But all of it has one goal in mind.

"We still, unfortunately, have young men and women who are challenged by shame that they feel," Watson said.

It is building pride by celebrating the male form, on display through June 30.

For more information, visit RossWatson.com/pages/exhibitions.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citychelseamanhattanprideartlgbtqlgbtq pridelgbt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of woman wearing only underwear found on Long Island beach
Boy, 11, wounded when gunman opens fire in Brooklyn
NY lawmakers pull all-nighter, vote to decriminalize pot
Veterinarians find 19 baby pacifiers inside bulldog's stomach
Stray bullet critically injures innocent man in East New York
Trump calls off Iranian strikes, ratcheting down tension
Officials: Air samples at Philadelphia refinery fire show no threat to community
Show More
Drugs, guns found inside illegal Rockland day care
Happy summer! Summer solstice is Friday
AccuWeather: Skies clear for the first day of summer
Sentencing Friday for ex-classmate in murder of Sarah Stern
NJ Health Department seeing increase in flesh-eating bacteria
More TOP STORIES News