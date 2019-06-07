NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'To Tell The Truth' premieres on ABC this Sunday night, and Sandy Kenyon caught up with the host and his sidekick.
Anthony Anderson and his mom - Mama Doris - breathe new life into a format that's been around for more than 60 years.
Mama Doris has described her role as "co-star" although officially she's scorekeeper.
Sandy Kenyon recently talked to them about the show, and share a few laughs.
Watch 'To Tell The Truth' starting this Sunday night at 10:00 p.m.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Backstage with the stars of 'To Tell The Truth'
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More