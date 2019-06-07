backstage with sandy kenyon

Backstage with the stars of 'To Tell The Truth'

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- 'To Tell The Truth' premieres on ABC this Sunday night, and Sandy Kenyon caught up with the host and his sidekick.

Anthony Anderson and his mom - Mama Doris - breathe new life into a format that's been around for more than 60 years.

Mama Doris has described her role as "co-star" although officially she's scorekeeper.

Sandy Kenyon recently talked to them about the show, and share a few laughs.

Watch 'To Tell The Truth' starting this Sunday night at 10:00 p.m.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACKSTAGE WITH SANDY KENYON
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Returns to Woodstock
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Broadway's 'All My Sons'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: Inside Broadway at 'King Kong'
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon: VR at the Tribeca Film Fest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody in alleged Times Square grenade plot: report
Tractor-trailer crash traps driver, shuts down Route 440 in NJ
Man swinging, stabbing at bus stopped by driver, Good Samaritans
Rat goes for commute on NYC subway - gets off at 42nd Street
Beyonce fans send death threats to Warriors owner's wife
1 dead, 1 injured in Bronx NYCHA complex shooting
WATCH TONIGHT! Mega Millions jackpot $530 million
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy beauty for Friday
NJ woman celebrates 110th birthday with party, call from governor
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Vandals caught on camera damaging cars in Miller Place
Airplane door falls from sky in Las Vegas
More TOP STORIES News