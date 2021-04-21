Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2021: Before taking center stage on Oscar Sunday, LA's Union Station was in spotlight in countless movies

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Oscars 2021: Shining the spotlight on Historic Union Station

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES -- The spotlight is on Union Station right now. And while this downtown venue is a bustling train station that serves the city of Los Angeles, it's also a historical landmark that is a "star" itself -- having been featured countless times on the silver screen.

Since its inception in 1939, Union Station has been used in over 150 films. On average, it's used for filming 100 days out of the year, and has been the backdrop to some of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters.

"Some of the more significant films you may have seen at Union Station are 'Dark Knight Rises,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'Catch Me If You Can,' 'Hail Caesar' and 'Blade Runner," said Neel Sodha, owner and operator of LA Walking Tours.



This iconic train station has been used as everything...from a bank, to a movie studio, to a makeshift courtroom. And although the number of movies filmed at Union Station seems to be endless, this year's Oscars marks a first for the historical destination.

"There's never been an award show at Union Station before," said Sodha. "This is our first time ever."

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmoviesacademy awardsmoviedocumentarytrainsotrc
Copyright © 2021 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty of murder, manslaughter
What's next for sentencing of Derek Chauvin?
Reactions pour in after guilty verdict in George Floyd's death
Suspect in custody after deadly supermarket shooting on Long Island
George Floyd's family calls verdict a victory: 'We won'
NYPD preps for protests after Chauvin verdict in George Floyd death
Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies
Show More
Biden after Chauvin verdict: 'We can't stop here'
Know your surroundings: How to stay safe while protesting
Exclusive: Victim in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman speaks out
7-year-old boy dies when dresser falls on him in NYC apartment
What we know about the jury in Derek Chauvin trial
More TOP STORIES News