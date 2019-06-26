television

Beth Chapman, reality television star and wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies at age 51

HONOLULU -- Reality television personality Beth Chapman has died, her husband and "Dog the Bounty Hunter" co-star Duane Chapman said in a tweet. She was 51.



After noting that it was about the time Beth would set out for her morning hike, Duane wrote, "Today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

A family spokeswoman, Mona Wood-Sword, told the Associated Press in a statement that Beth died early Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Duane shared that Beth had been hospitalized in Honolulu on Friday. The doctors at The Queen's Medical Center put her in a medically induced coma to relieve her pain, AP reports.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She was declared cancer-free before later being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

The A&E series "Dog the Bounty Hunter," which chronicled the family's life and bail bond business in Honolulu, was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television's "Dog & Beth: On The Hunt."

Beth had been serving as the president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States since 2016.

Beth is originally from Colorado. She was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in the state before her own daughter beat her record, according to her PBUS bio.

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthawaiitelevisionu.s. & worldcancerreality television
TELEVISION
Joel Osteen prays with Wallendas before Times Square stunt
Wallendas reflect on 2017 accident ahead of Times Square stunt
'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star in medically induced coma
Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband of missing CT mom speaks out after court appearance
Mom accused of boiling puppies to death in front of kids
Dozen of drivers get stuck after being rerouted by Google Maps
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Disturbing Facebook posts lead to murder arrest
Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from car window in NJ
Exclusive: Worker choked, stabbed in NYC robbery speaks out
Show More
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
Cuba Gooding Jr. groping case: Judge declines to rule on dismissal
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
More TOP STORIES News