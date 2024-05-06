Driver accused of DWI after eight-vehicle pileup in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver was arrested after eight vehicles were involved in a crash in Elmwood Park, New Jersey on Friday evening.

The crash happened May 3 just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Mola Boulevard and Godwin Avenue.

Video shows the driver of Black Honda Accord make an illegal move across double yellow lines.

Witnesses say the driver first rear-ended one car. Glenn Waller was driving a gray Dodge and tried to get out of the way.

"It all happened in slow motion but fast at the same time, I just knew I didn't want to get hit head-on, I was trying to have him hit the back of my car instead," Waller said.

The Honda slammed into Waller's Dodge with such force that the engine and several parts were ripped out of the Honda.

One homeowner showed Eyewitness News the damage to his house where he says the car's alternator went sailing. It tore a chunk out of his siding, but thankfully missed a huge bay window.

A Tesla was parked along the road, and its drivers side took a beating.

Of the eight cars involved in the crash, two vehicles were parked and the other six were being operated by someone.

At least one driver had to be rescued from inside and two others were taken to the hospital.

Jean Lizardo, 29, was arrested on a charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

He was issued multiple other summonses.

