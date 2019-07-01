Block party celebrates 30th anniversary of Spike Lee's 'Do the Right Thing'

BED-STUY, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A crowd gathered in Brooklyn on Sunday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Spike Lee's film, 'Do the Right Thing.'The film addresses racial tensions in Bed-Stuy back in the 1980s. Organizers hope the party will help keep those discussions alive.The celebration is on the block where most of the film was shot, on Stuyvesant Ave between Lexington and Quincy, which has since been named 'Do the Right thing Way.'----------