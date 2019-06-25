Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.
The belongings of 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.
He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality and had disappeared last Wednesday.
He had left a strange video last week apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."
Have you seen Desmond Amofah aka Etika?— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 20, 2019
He was last heard from June 19 at about 8PM by phone. He is 29 years old, approx 6 feet tall, and 160 lbs. He is a known @YouTube blogger and has many people concerned after a recent video. Call @NYPDTips anonymously with info 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/SfaDa2OifJ
Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.