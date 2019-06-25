Arts & Entertainment

Body of missing YouTube star Etika recovered in East River

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN -- A missing YouTube star was found dead in the East River.

Desmond Amofah's body was recovered from the water Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan.

The belongings of 29-year-old Amofah, who goes by the name "Etika" on YouTube, were also found nearby on the Manhattan Bridge.

He was a well-known YouTube gaming personality and had disappeared last Wednesday.

He had left a strange video last week apologizing for "leaving such a stained legacy."


Back in April, Etika live streamed a heated encounter with the NYPD after they responded to his apartment for a possible suicide threat.
