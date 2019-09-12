Arts & Entertainment

Cake Boss Buddy Valastro smashes cupcake icing Guinness World Record on 'Live'

NEW YORK -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" continued its week-long run into the record books Thursday, as Buddy Valastro -- a.k.a. The Cake Boss -- smashed a Guinness World Record for icing the most cupcakes in one minute.

Valastro held the previous record at 20, but after a tense 60 seconds of furious frosting, he proved he really is a boss by icing 36 cupcakes.

It's "Record Breaker Week" on "Live," and previous records include pogo stick athlete Dalton Smith jumping over four cars outside the studio on Monday and dancers across the city breaking the record for the most ballet dancers simultaneously "en pointe" on Tuesday.

Rocky the dog attempted to break the record for most Double Dutch-Style skips by a dog in one minute on Wednesday, but he unfortunately came up short.

Watch "Live with Kelly and Ryan" weekdays on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrecordlive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body found rolled up in carpet with feet sticking out on sidewalk
Jets QB Sam Darnold to miss multiple weeks with mono
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Browns player Chris Smith's girlfriend killed in car accident
Mike 'The Situation' released after 8-month stint in jail
Cannoli time! San Gennaro kicks off in Little Italy
Cops chasing drug suspects find kidnapped man bound in bodega
Show More
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
The Countdown: 3rd Democratic debate is pivot point in campaign
Husband of missing CT mom pleads not guilty after 2nd arrest
Man robbed, slashed in face while waiting at NYC bus stop
Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side
More TOP STORIES News