Audition for ABC: Submit now for the ABC Discovers Digital Talent Competition

BURBANK, Calif. --
Are you an actor who has what it takes to land a $25,000 talent deal with ABC? We want to hear from you!

ABC Talent and Casting's annual ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition has kicked off for 2018. ABC is looking to discover and champion actors who may not have had the opportunity to be seen yet by a team of professional casting executives.

Past winners include Cornelius Smith Jr., a series regular on the hit drama "Scandal." 2015 winner Sam Adegoke has had numerous recurring roles and will star in the second season of CW's reboot of "Dynasty." 2016 winner Beth Triffon had a recurring role in the ABC series "Ten Days in the Valley," and 2017 winner Sabrina Texidor will have a recurring role on the upcoming Eva Longoria-produced ABC drama "Grand Hotel."

Actors who submit are asked to create a video performing one of the comedy or drama scenes posted on ABCDiscovers.com. Applications will be judged based on the quality of performance, potential star power and technical skillset.

In the United States, actors 18 and older can visit ABCDiscovers.com for more information. There's a separate contest at ABCDiscoversUK.com for actors in the United Kingdom. Submissions will be accepted until Monday, Sept. 24, and winners will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 14.

"Identifying fresh faces and unique voices for our programming has always been a priority for us at ABC," Davis said. "We are delighted that our Digital Talent Competition continues to deliver and provide access to new, diverse, up-and-coming talent."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC Entertainment and this station.
