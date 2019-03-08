Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper shares meet cute story with fiancee Kirsten Corley ahead of wedding

Chance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper accepts the award for best new artist at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles.

CHICAGO -- Chance the Rapper is about to become Chance the Husband.

Chance is marrying his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley this weekend, but ahead of their nuptials, he shared on Twitter the story of how they met when he was 9 years old.

Chance said his mother took him to an office party and there was a performance by three young girls who were singing Destiny's Child songs. One of those little girls was his future wife.





Chance said his father encouraged him to start dancing, but he held off.

"This wasn't the time or place," Chance tweeted. "Not just because it wasn't my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it's happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoiscelebrityentertainmentchance the rappermusicwedding
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Ex-Nassau Exec Ed Mangano found guilty in corruption retrial
Passenger holding doors allegedly punches subway conductor
Long Island woman accused of biting, whipping 2 girls
Boy wasn't allowed to use school restroom, forced to sit in urine, mom says
Man faked drowning to avoid sex assault charges, officials say
Man arrested in 'catnip cocktail' bust at NJ nutrition store
New species of killer whale discovered off Chile coast
Show More
LIRR closes grade crossing near site of deadly crash
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
February jobs report: Just 20K jobs added
NJ Mega Millions winner forgot winning ticket in store
NJ murder suspect, one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted, arrested
More TOP STORIES News