Cirque du Soleil's new Christmas show now playing in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Cirque du Soliel is famous for its dazzling, high-flying, entertaining acts, and now, it's getting in the holiday spirit with its first-ever Christmas show.
'Twas the Night Before..., the first such show in the company's 35-year history, is playing at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden through December 29.
James Hadley and his team dreamed up the concept based on the nearly 200-year-old classic poem.
"We kind of deconstructed it, took different parts, different lines from the poem and used them in ways that link them to different acts and in unexpected ways," he said.
Nearly a year in the making, the show has all of the signature Crque touches from the costumes to the makeup.
Maryse Gosselin created all of the looks, which she teaches to the performers who then do their own makeup each show.
"It was glittery, it was fantasy, but mixed with high fashion and some beauty," she said. "So it was really fun to work on."
There are 27 different performers from seven different countries in the show, and Rosie Axom and her partner -- former ice skaters -- only learned to roller skate last November.
"Even though I'm a character in one section, I feel like I go on the same journey as Isabelle, the main character, goes on," she said.
For more information, visit MSG.com/family or call 866-858-0008.
Tickets start at $40, and discounts are available for groups of 20 or more.
