Arts & Entertainment

Coney Island's Luna Park hosts contest to name new ride

(Shutterstock)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Luna Park in Coney Island is hosting a series of contests that will give customers the opportunity to name new rides.

The amusement park, which has been operating in the historic Brooklyn neighborhood since 1884, is debuting several new rides, but the first contest centers around a new ropes course set to open in 2020.

The course is designed to give visitors views of the boardwalk and beach and will be connected to multiple zip lines.

The new course is building built inside a new circus-themed adventure area.

The winner of the naming contest will receive a one-day VIP experience for 10 people with unlimited rides and food at Luna Park.

RELATED: Boaty McBoatface tops poll of name for polar research vessel

The contest is only opened to legal residents of the United States who are over the age of 18. Current and former Luna Park employees cannot participate.

All entries must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. on August 18. The winner will be notified by October 23.

CLICK HERE to enter the contest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconey islandnew york citybrooklyncontestsamusement parkconey island
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cyclist struck by vehicle day after NYC sees 3 bike accidents
Dump truck crashes into NJ house, trapping driver
New law gives victims of child sex abuse more time to seek justice
Woman who says Epstein raped her files 1st lawsuit since his death
Pedestrian struck by truck, critically injured n Manhattan
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Woman accused of trying to kidnap toddler from NY hospital
Show More
Phone scam targets PSEG Long Island customers
A$AP Rocky found guilty of assault
Video shows teen put dog in clothes dryer
Body cam footage shows officers confronted by dogs
Father meets daughter's first date over Ring doorbell intercom
More TOP STORIES News