Coney Island's Luna Park hosts contest to name new ride

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Luna Park in Coney Island is hosting a series of contests that will give customers the opportunity to name new rides.The amusement park, which has been operating in the historic Brooklyn neighborhood since 1884, is debuting several new rides, but the first contest centers around a new ropes course set to open in 2020.The course is designed to give visitors views of the boardwalk and beach and will be connected to multiple zip lines.The new course is building built inside a new circus-themed adventure area.The winner of the naming contest will receive a one-day VIP experience for 10 people with unlimited rides and food at Luna Park.The contest is only opened to legal residents of the United States who are over the age of 18. Current and former Luna Park employees cannot participate.All entries must be submitted and received by 11:59 p.m. on August 18. The winner will be notified by October 23.to enter the contest.