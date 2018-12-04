They've been called "the coolest couple in the room," and once every two weeks, a husband and a wife from Brooklyn let listeners into their life by recording a podcast.Patrick Kondas and Franchesca Ramsey have been together for a dozen years and married for six."One day Patrick and I were sitting on our couch arguing, as married couples do, and I thought, 'What if this was a show?'" Ramsey said.Subsequently, their podcast "Last Name Basis" was born."It helps us end arguments faster because we decide to resolve them in front of the audience," she said.Ramsey said there were a few moments of doubt and a lot of lighter moments, as we discovered when we found them taping at the studios of Brooklyn Information and Culture."We don't make any money that's notable," Kondas said. "We do it because we love it. We do it because we love each other, and we do it because we love BRIC."Ramsey said each podcast has an audience of 20,000 to 30,000 listeners."We have a huge audience that are in interracial relationships, so we get a lot of people who write in for advice about dealing with family members or conversations that they've had in their relationship," she said. "And we try to offer advice to say, 'Look we're not experts. We can't always get it right, but here's how we've dealt with those conversations in our relationship and with our families.'"They have created over 100 episodes, and it's a podcast that brings us together at a time when politics seem to be tearing us apart."It's been a learning curve," Kondas said. "And it's been a fantastic one and it just keeps getting better and better."The couple has recently been branching out, recording a "Couch Chat" in their apartment and a podcast in front of a live audience."Last Name Basis" is fun and lively. For me, it was a joy to get to know them on a first name basis in Brooklyn.----------