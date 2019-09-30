Dancing with the Stars Live Tour 2020 dates announced

Dancing with the Stars is going back on tour!
Kicking off in Richmond, Virginia on Jan. 9, the Live Tour 2020 will be the longest tour to date.
The tour will feature dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten, Witney Carson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko and Emma Slater.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. VIP packages will be available here.
Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2020 is produced by Faculty Productions in association with BBC Studios.
View the list of dates below:
January 9 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
January 10 - Atlantic City, NJ - The Borgata
January 11 & 12 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun
January 14 - Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
January 15 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
January 16 & 17 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre
January 18 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center *Matinee & Evening Show
January 19 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
January 21-23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
January 24 - Washington DC - MGM National Harbor
January 25 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone
January 26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
January 28 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
January 29 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center
January 30 & 31- Niagara Falls, ON - Avalon Ballroom Theatre - Fallsview Casino
February 1 - Windsor, ON - Caesars *Matinee & Evening Show
February 4 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
February 5 - Columbus, OH - The Palace
February 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Murat
February 7 - Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
February 8 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
February 9 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities
February 11 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino
February 12 - Ames, IA - Stephens Auditorium
February 13 - Peoria, IL - Civic Auditorium
February 14 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
February 15 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
February 16 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry
February 18 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
February 19 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
February 20 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
February 21 & 22 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
February 23 - Orlando, FL - Disney Hall *Matinee & Evening Show
February 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock
February 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater
February 27 - Atlanta, GA - The Fox
February 28 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium
February 29 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 1 - Knoxville, TN - Civic Auditorium
March 3 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
March 4 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
March 5 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
March 6 - Shreveport, LA - Municipal Auditorium
March 7- Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Center
March 8 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre
March 10 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre
March 11 - Omaha, NE - Ralston Arena
March 12 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theater
March 13 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Auditorium
March 14 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
March 15 - Sioux City, IA - Orpheum
March 17 - Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak
March 18 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
March 19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Center
March 20 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
March 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Casino
March 22 - Stockton, CA - Stockton Arena
March 24 - Riverside, CA - Fox Theater
March 25 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall
March 26 - San Diego, CA - Sycuan Casino Resort
March 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
March 28 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs
March 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
March 31 - Bakersfield, CA - Rabobank Theater
April 1- Fresno, CA - Saroyan
April 2 - Redding, CA - Redding Civic
April 3 - Oakland, CA - Paramount
April 5 - Seattle, WA - WaMu
April 6 - Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 7 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
Dancing with the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 to 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.
The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
