David Bowie takes over Broadway-Lafayette subway station

Manhattan or Mars? It's hard to tell the difference when you step off the subway and into Manhattan's Broadway-Lafayette station -- now that David Bowie's taken over.

As an extension of Brooklyn Museum's "David Bowie is," Spotify created the immersive "David Bowie Subway Takeover," an art exhibit that celebrates the life and work of the musical icon.

The station is decorated with wall-sized images of Bowie-inspired art currently displayed at the museum.

Subway riders also have the chance to purchase "Tickets to Mars" from Broadway-Lafayette MetroCard vending machines. These keepsake MetroCards display one of five Bowie personas, including Ziggy Stardust, Aladdin Sane, and Thin White Duke.

Although he hailed from London, Bowie called himself a New Yorker and spent two decades in the neighborhood surrounding Broadway-Lafayette.

Fans and visitors can enjoy the Bowie installation from now until May 13.

