Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

If you love all things Disney, you're probably counting down the days until the launch of Disney+, the Walt Disney Company's streaming service coming out late this year.Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big launch.Disney+ (pronounced "Disney Plus") is the upcoming streaming service that will be the home for much of the content created by The Walt Disney Company. It will include content from Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and more. It will offer thousands of TV episodes and hundreds of movies.The Walt Disney Company announced at its investor relations meeting on April 11 that the streaming service would cost just $6.99/month. A Variety reporter wrote on Twitter that there were gasps in the room when the price was announced.One more price option: If you opt for the annual fee, it's $69.99 per year (which is the equivalent about $5.83/month).Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12, 2019. In case you want to know exactly how many days away that is, the Disney+ official website has a countdown.: Disney+ users will be able to create a custom avatar for their personalized profile. And yes, the avatars will be characters from the Disney library.: There will be an option to download Disney+ content so you can watch it whenever you're outside of internet coverage, the company announced. New series available on Disney+ include fun cartoons, live-action epics and non-fiction shows that explore the Disney franchise and the world around us.There's no shortage of reasons for Marvel fans to get excited about Disney+ with three new series that follow some of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters.will star Tom Hiddleston.will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, andwill star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.will be the first-ever scripted live-actionshow. It will be directed by Jon Favreau. In addition, there will be a yet-to-be titled series about Cassian Andor starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. Disney+ will also be exclusive home for new episodes ofBilly Crystal and John Goodman will reprise theirroles as Mike and Sully for the seriesDisney+ will also be the start of something new for the Wildcats of East High School withwill be a National Geographic documentary series that, according to Disney, "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."In, we'll meet the people who take care of the animals at the Disney Parks every day.: One of the latest live-action remakes of an animated Disney classic will be available right at launch.Disney+ has something for everyone, and that includes fans of Christmas and holiday movies.will star Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader and more.: The new original Disney movie will debut on the platform within the first year. It's directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar for his work on the screenplay for: Phineas and Ferb are gonna do it all -- including starring in a movie on Disney+. The new adventure will feature many of the original voice cast.: The new film is based on the beloved 2000 young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli.: This will be a behind-the-scenes look at the making of thesequel, which hits theaters in November.: This will be an animated Pixar short about Bo Peep.will be an animated Pixar short series.All 2019 releases will be available on Disney+, the company announced., the first Disney movie to hit theaters this year, will be available starting on the first day of the service.It had previously been announced that the entire Disney Studios library would be available on Disney+. This includes the Disney Vault. With the recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the library will feature 500 films, including Fox titles such asandThere will be more than 7,500 television episodes, including. Disney already announced that this includes all 30 seasons of, which will only be available for streaming on Disney+.