Disney+: What to know about price, release date, shows and more!

WHAT IS DISNEY PLUS?
Disney+ (pronounced "Disney Plus") is the upcoming streaming service that will be the home for much of the content created by The Walt Disney Company. It will include content from Disney Studios, Marvel Studios, Pixar, Lucasfilm, National Geographic and more. It will offer thousands of TV episodes and hundreds of movies.
In year one, you'll be able to rediscover more than 7,500 episodes and 500 films from our library on #DisneyPlus.— Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019
DISNEY PLUS PRICE
The Walt Disney Company announced at its investor relations meeting on April 11 that the streaming service would cost just $6.99/month. A Variety reporter wrote on Twitter that there were gasps in the room when the price was announced.
One more price option: If you opt for the annual fee, it's $69.99 per year (which is the equivalent about $5.83/month).
DISNEY PLUS RELEASE DATE
Disney+ will launch on Nov. 12, 2019. In case you want to know exactly how many days away that is, the Disney+ official website has a countdown.
DISNEY PLUS FEATURES
Profile: Disney+ users will be able to create a custom avatar for their personalized profile. And yes, the avatars will be characters from the Disney library.
Downloading: There will be an option to download Disney+ content so you can watch it whenever you're outside of internet coverage, the company announced.
DISNEY PLUS SHOWS
New series available on Disney+ include fun cartoons, live-action epics and non-fiction shows that explore the Disney franchise and the world around us.
New Marvel shows
There's no shortage of reasons for Marvel fans to get excited about Disney+ with three new series that follow some of your favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe characters. Loki will star Tom Hiddleston. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and WandaVision will star Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany.
New Star Wars shows
The Mandalorian will be the first-ever scripted live-action Star Wars show. It will be directed by Jon Favreau. In addition, there will be a yet-to-be titled series about Cassian Andor starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. Disney+ will also be exclusive home for new episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.
More original television series:
Billy Crystal and John Goodman will reprise their Monsters Inc. roles as Mike and Sully for the series Monsters At Work.
Disney+ will also be the start of something new for the Wildcats of East High School with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
The World According to Jeff Goldblum will be a National Geographic documentary series that, according to Disney, "pulls back the curtain on a seemingly familiar object to reveal a world of astonishing connections, fascinating science, and a whole lot of big ideas."
In Magic of the Animal Kingdom, we'll meet the people who take care of the animals at the Disney Parks every day.
DISNEY PLUS MOVIES
Lady and the Tramp: One of the latest live-action remakes of an animated Disney classic will be available right at launch.
Noelle Disney+ has something for everyone, and that includes fans of Christmas and holiday movies. Noelle will star Anna Kendrick, Bill Hader and more.
Timmy Failure: The new original Disney movie will debut on the platform within the first year. It's directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar for his work on the screenplay for Spotlight.
The Phineas and Ferb Movie: Phineas and Ferb are gonna do it all -- including starring in a movie on Disney+. The new adventure will feature many of the original voice cast.
Stargirl: The new film is based on the beloved 2000 young adult novel by Jerry Spinelli.
Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2: This will be a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Frozen sequel, which hits theaters in November.
NEW PIXAR SHORTS
Lamp Life: This will be an animated Pixar short about Bo Peep. Forky Asks a Question will be an animated Pixar short series.
2019 DISNEY MOVIES ON DISNEY PLUS
All 2019 releases will be available on Disney+, the company announced. Captain Marvel, the first Disney movie to hit theaters this year, will be available starting on the first day of the service.
Higher. Further. Faster. 🌟 @MarvelStudios' Captain Marvel will be taking flight on day one of #DisneyPlus.— Disney (@Disney) April 11, 2019
OTHER CONTENT YOU'LL FIND ON DISNEY PLUS
Movies
It had previously been announced that the entire Disney Studios library would be available on Disney+. This includes the Disney Vault. With the recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox, the library will feature 500 films, including Fox titles such as The Sound of Music and The Princess Bride.
Television shows
There will be more than 7,500 television episodes, including Malcolm in the Middle. Disney already announced that this includes all 30 seasons of The Simpsons, which will only be available for streaming on Disney+.
