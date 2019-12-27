Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland's Avengers Campus begins 'recruiting' in summer 2020

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Do you have what it takes to become a superhero? Find out at Avengers Campus, which begins "recruiting" at Disneyland's California Adventure park in summer 2020!

The highly anticipated attraction, announced at this year's D23 Expo, gives park visitors an immersive Marvel-themed experience.

The campus will feature the Worldwide Engineering Brigade, known as "WEB," Disney's first ride-through Spider-Man attraction. WEB visitors will learn to sling webs just like the iconic superhero.

At the Pym Test Kitchen, "Pym Technologies (uses) the latest innovations to grow and shrink food at this eatery" -- just like Ant-Man and The Wasp.

Throughout the campus, visitors should expect heroic encounters with Black Widow, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man, along with superheroes from Wakanda and Asgard.

The park's second phase will feature the recognizable Avengers Headquarters building, which will house a new ride that lets visitors "step onboard a Quinjet and fly alongside the Avengers in an epic adventure to Wakanda and beyond," according to Disney.

The Avengers Campus will replace A Bug's Land, which was based on the beloved 1998 Pixar film "A Bug's Life."

This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentanaheimcaliforniatheme parkdisneydisneylandsuperheroes
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9-year-old boy hit by car in Brooklyn, driver arrested
2 NJ state police cruisers, several others crash on I-80
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Mystery Grinch gives NJ family 'violation' for Christmas light display
Mother walking with child beaten in 5th anti-Semitic attack
AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower
Finishing touches added to New Year's Eve Ball in NYC
Show More
'Hello, Dolly!' composer Jerry Herman dies at 88
Cuomo proposes new plan for high speed rail in NY
12 killed, dozens hurt after plane crashes in Central Asia
Police officers rush into burning house to save 82-year-old man
4 flu deaths reported in CT, flu cases on the rise in NY
More TOP STORIES News