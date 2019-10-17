disney+ streaming service

Dream Job: Reviews.org hiring 5 to watch Disney Plus for 30 days

NEW YORK -- Dreams do come true -- for Disney fanatics!

A company is hiring five people to watch 30 movies on Disney+ for 30 days.

Reviews.org, which is not affiliated with Disney, is offering $1,000 and a free, yearlong Disney+ subscription to each selected applicant, according to its website.

Disney+ reviewers can pick from a long list of movies and shows, including "The Little Mermaid," "Iron Man," "Finding Nemo," "Boy Meets World," "The Simpsons," and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."

RELATED: Highlights of what's coming to Disney+ streaming service

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and United States residents to qualify. Applications close on Nov. 7.

"We think it goes without saying that we're looking for someone who really, really loves Disney," Reviews.org posted to its application page.

RELATED: 'Lady and the Tramp,' 'Noelle' and other trailers released during Disney's fan event

Those who don't make the dream-job cut have the option of preordering monthly and annual Disney+ subscriptions, priced respectively at $6.99 and $69.99, with a seven-day free trial beginning Nov. 12.

Disney+ is scheduled to launch on Nov. 12 in the United States.

CLICK HERE for more information.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

