royal family

Elton John claims he once saw Queen Elizabeth slap her nephew

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sir Elton John is dishing about the time he watched the Queen slap her nephew.

According to multiple reports, the singer detailed the account in his upcoming memoir, "Me."

RELATED: British tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

He says it happened during a party many years ago. The queen had asked her nephew, Viscount Linley, to watch his sister, who wasn't feeling well. When Linley refused, Elton John says her Royal Highness lightly slapped him across the face while saying: "Don't argue with me. I am the Queen!" Her nephew eventually obliged. John says when the Queen noticed he was watching, she winked at him and walked away.

RELATED: Highclere Castle of Downton Abbey fame opens bedroom for rent through AirBnB

John's official autobiography will be released on October 15.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentroyalselton johnqueen elizabethroyal family
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROYAL FAMILY
Tabloid fires back in feud with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry to sue 2 UK tabloids over alleged phone hacking
Meghan Markle suing British tabloid over letter to dad
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance in South Africa
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City steps up outreach efforts after murders of 4 homeless men
Judge rejects President Trump's challenge to tax return turnover
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
25 arrested after protesters throw red paint on bull statue
Woman thrown to ground, punched and robbed in the Bronx
Fortnite is as addictive as cocaine, lawsuit alleges
Show More
NYPD: Man breaks into NYC apartment, gropes sleeping woman
AccuWeather: Warmer with possible showers
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Woman without boarding pass removed from Delta flight
Police locate car in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
More TOP STORIES News