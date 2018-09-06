MANHATTAN, New York City (WABC) --Fall Fashion Week in Manhattan, an event worth more than $900 million, has officially begun.
Designers show their new clothes and celebrities compete with each other for a front-row seat along 100 runways, but there is a way to get in on the action for free.
Fashion journalists are teaming up with a big corporation to offer what's being described as a "playground" for anyone interested in fashion, and the idea is to make Fashion Week more accessible.
Style Dimension is a partnership between electronics giant Samsung, which provides space in Manhattan's Meatpacking District, and WWD (Women's Wear Daily).
"Will be a big success if can inspire the new generation," style director Alex Badia said. "I'm all about the millennials and the generation after them."
Badia invites all of us to step into his world, especially at this time of year when it is a non-stop round of events showcasing the latest collections. Those are by invitation only, but now anyone can walk off Washington Street and meet two of the most famous designers in the world and married couple Mark Badgley and James Mischka.
"It's very hot outside," Mischka said. "So they can come inside and see behind the golden curtain of fashion."
"It's true," Badgley added. "You know years ago, the industry was very insular, and unless you were a fashion designer or an editor or a buyer, you didn't really know what was going on behind the closed doors."
Badgley and Mischka are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their famous label at a time of great change in the fashion industry brought on by social media.
"It used to be that fashion was communicated just through a couple of newspapers, couple of magazines," Mischka said.
"Today, that's all changed with Instagram, and there are so many voices and so many choices," Badgley replied.
"Now fashion is so much more democratic," Mischka said.
This was all reflected at Style Dimension, as it seeks to open the door even wider.
Style Dimension is open until 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
----------
