Foo Fighters to play Madison Square Garden's 1st concert in 15 months

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The Foo Fighters will play the first music concert at Madison Square Garden in 15 months as the iconic venue welcomes vaccinated fans later this month.

The show, set for June 20, will be the first 100% capacity concert in a New York arena since March of 2020.

"We've been waiting for this day for over a year, and Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard," Dave Grohl said. "New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos."

It will mark MSG's first concert in more than 460 days and the first 100% vaccinated event at the venue, in yet another endorsement of the return of live music as the New York region continues to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Garden is ready to rock," MSG Entertainment CEO and Executive Chairman James Dolan said. "We've been waiting for this moment for 15 months and are excited to finally welcome a packed house of roaring, fully-vaccinated Foo Fighters fans to Madison Square Garden."

Foo Fighters first headlined a sold-out show at the Garden in February 2008 on their "Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace" tour, returning to rock the venue for another sell-out show in November 2011 on the "Wasting Light" tour.

Most recently, the band sold out two nights at the arena in July 2018, on their "Concrete and Gold" tour.

The announcement of the June 20 MSG show follows the news of Foo Fighters' first six U.S. dates on their "25th 26th Anniversary" tour taking place later this summer.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 11 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008).

Prices range from $50 to $119.

