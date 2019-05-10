grey's anatomy

'Grey's Anatomy' renewed for 2 more seasons on ABC; 'Station 19', 'HTGAWM' also renewed

ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" stars Ellen Pompeo as Dr. Meredith Grey. (ABC/Bob D'Amico)

BURBANK, Calif. -- "Grey's Anatomy" isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

ABC announced Friday that the long-running medical drama had been renewed for two more seasons, bringing the series to a running total of 17 seasons. The network also renewed "Station 19" for a third season and "How to Get Away with Murder" for a sixth season.

"Grey's Anatomy," became the longest-running medical drama on primetime television earlier this season. At the end of the current season, there will have been 342 episodes of "Grey's Anatomy."

The series, which airs as part of ABC's TGIT block on Thursday evenings, is the night's top primetime series among women and wins its timeslot with Adults 18-49, according to ABC. It consistently ranks within the top 20 programs in primetime, according to Nielsen viewership data compiled by the Associated Press.

"I'm thrilled to continue at the helm of 'Grey's Anatomy,' and I'm honored and energized by the opportunity to run 'Station 19' as well. To expand upon the world Stacy McKee created, and further merge it with the world of 'Grey's,' is an exciting challenge," Krista Vernoff "Grey's Anatomy" and "Station 19" executive producer and showrunner, said in a news release.

"Everyone at Shondaland is thrilled that our fans' commitment to TGIT continues," added Shonda Rhimes and producing partner Betsy Beers in a joint statement. "We are so proud of Krista and Pete and the work they do. Making the choice to have Krista oversee 'Station 19' was easy - the creativity she brings to the 'Grey's Anatomy' universe continues a tradition of storytelling we hold dear."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentgrey's anatomytelevisionabc
GREY'S ANATOMY
'Station 19's' Jason George on Ben and Bailey's separation
Love 'Grey's Anatomy'? Then check out the spin-off
Stars talk about return of 'Grey's,' 'HTGAWM' for TGIT
'Grey's Anatomy' stars take a knee for racial justice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Passenger: Suicidal woman tried to open plane door on flight
Mom tossed infant girl down 75-foot embankment, police say
Meth lab uncovered after man found unconscious on LI lawn
Woman who had eye gouged in NYPD arrest wants charges dropped
Top baby names of 2018 revealed
LIRR railworkers refusing OT shifts in unsanctioned job action
Police: Man, 70, stands through moon roof on highway to 'praise God'
Show More
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West welcome baby boy
Cat shot in the face with arrow in NJ, suspect sought
17-year-old girl brandishing chef's knife apologizes after officer shoots her 3 times
Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for: authorities
Sheriff: Woman breaks into home, pets dog, washes dishes, leaves
More TOP STORIES News