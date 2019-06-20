'Holey Moley,' 'Family Food Fight' part of ABC's 'Summer Fun and Games'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC's new primetime summer show Holey Moley is miniature golf on a grand scale, even though there's nothingabout it."It's larger than life, bigger and crazier than anything you've ever imagined," host Jeannie Mai said. "I couldn't imagine I was watching human beings going through these obstacles, because you've got to see it for yourself."The aim of the game, who was shot on a huge set outside Los Angeles, is to please all ages -- which is how Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry came to be involved.It seems the NBA star loves the game of golf, and Mai calls him a "fanatic" who wanted to make a show his entire family could watch together and was willing to risk making himself look foolish to do it."He had to go head-to-head with a robot that had a 100% precision hit," Mai said.Meanwhile, Curry's wife Ayesha is also working for ABC this summer, co-hosting "Family Food Fight" with Kat Cora.Ayesha Curry describes it as "high stakes love, but still competition."It is a show for home cooks, where families from around the country meet to compete against each other. A typical challenge? Two hours to prepare a minimum of six dishes, and one must be a dessert.Cora explained that the show features two "powerhouse women" plus a guy she calls a brother -- Graham Elliot."We want to learn about you as a family through your food," he tells contestants.They are looking for the best home cooks."If you love cooking, you're a great home cook to me," Cora said.Among those competing are the members of the Livanos family, known for their Greek restaurants Molyvos, Ousia and Oceana, in New York City.It's all part of ABC's "Summer Fun and Games," starting at 8 p.m. Thursday on ABC 7.----------