Arts & Entertainment

Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'

HUDSON YARDS, New York (WABC) -- The Hudson Yards neighborhood transformed itself this holiday season with a spectacular light show special called "Shine On."

The light installation, entitled Lyra, was created by Christopher Schardt, and features a series of star-shaped sculptures, each comprised of thousands of individually controllable LED lights.

Spectators will see stars, plants, birds, and abstract designs dancing across its surface, synchronized to a classical soundtrack evoking the holiday season.

Hudson Yards will host events and holiday experiences every Saturday and Tuesday through January 5th.

The special "Shine On" show will occur every evening at 5 p.m., and the lights will dance continuously throughout the day and night.

You can find full holiday programming details for the season here.

All programming and events are open to the public.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthudson yardsnew york cityholiday lightschristmasgood newsfeel goodall good news
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch, Warning issued
Father stabs son with metal comb, assaults wife: Police
Winter storm could make for messy post-Thanksgiving travel
Woman approached from behind, dragged on way to subway
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
3 MTA workers hurt in two violent attacks in Harlem
Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover
Show More
Dutch police arrest suspect in stabbing of 3 teens
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Student accepted into 25 top universities
Merry Clickmas! Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms
More TOP STORIES News