HUDSON YARDS, New York (WABC) -- The Hudson Yards neighborhood transformed itself this holiday season with a spectacular light show special called "Shine On."
The light installation, entitled Lyra, was created by Christopher Schardt, and features a series of star-shaped sculptures, each comprised of thousands of individually controllable LED lights.
Spectators will see stars, plants, birds, and abstract designs dancing across its surface, synchronized to a classical soundtrack evoking the holiday season.
Hudson Yards will host events and holiday experiences every Saturday and Tuesday through January 5th.
The special "Shine On" show will occur every evening at 5 p.m., and the lights will dance continuously throughout the day and night.
You can find full holiday programming details for the season here.
All programming and events are open to the public.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More