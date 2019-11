Hudson Yards sparkles with Christmas light show 'Shine On'

HUDSON YARDS, New York (WABC) -- The Hudson Yards neighborhood transformed itself this holiday season with a spectacular light show special called "Shine On."The light installation, entitled Lyra, was created by Christopher Schardt, and features a series of star-shaped sculptures, each comprised of thousands of individually controllable LED lights.Spectators will see stars, plants, birds, and abstract designs dancing across its surface, synchronized to a classical soundtrack evoking the holiday season.Hudson Yards will host events and holiday experiences every Saturday and Tuesday through January 5th.The special "Shine On" show will occur every evening at 5 p.m., and the lights will dance continuously throughout the day and night.You can find full holiday programming details for the season here All programming and events are open to the public.----------