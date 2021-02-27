Arts & Entertainment

First new Broadway show marquee installed since COVID pandemic

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- It's a sign that Broadway is getting ready to spring back to life.

The marquee for the play "Thoughts of a Colored Man" was installed on Thursday at the Golden Theatre, making it the first new show to take up residence along the great white way since the pandemic struck.

Playwright Keenan Scott II's play will open whenever Broadway restarts.

It will be the Broadway debut for both Scott, who is from Queens, and Director Steve H. Broadnax III.

"It's truly an honor to be here and to be a part of history now amongst so many other great plays and playwrights that have come before me," said Scott, "And that helped paved the way for myself, so it's an honor."

Broadnax said it represents hope for the community and hope for Broadway.

"We will come back, and art will prevail," he said.

Casting, opening night and ticket information for "Thoughts of a Colored Man" will be announced in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ | The inside story of Hulu's new Billie Holiday movie
EMBED More News Videos

More than six decades have passed since legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday died virtually penniless in Metropolitan Hospital in East Harlem.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmidtownnew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityentertainmentcoronavirusarts & culturebroadwaycovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo responds to sexual harassment accusations from 2nd former aide
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
More than 1.5 million New Yorkers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
When did you realize COVID changed everything?
Chinatown stabbing suspect never saw victim's face, source says
73-year-old woman died trying to climb 19 floors during blackout
NY mandates dance 'zones,' distancing when weddings resume
Show More
NJ teacher accused of sexually assaulting more students
Fauci warns progress in COVID fight appears to have stalled
NYC officials attend rally in support of Asian-American community
Archeologists find intact ceremonial chariot near Pompeii
House passes $1.9T COVID relief bill on near party-line vote
More TOP STORIES News