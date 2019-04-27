Jay-Z headlines Webster Hall reopening in Manhattan

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Jay-Z took the stage Friday night at the official reopening of Webster Hall.
The iconic East Village venue shut down nearly two years ago for renovations.
The owners said it was a no brainer to choose Jay-Z as the event's headliner and called the artist a New York City icon.
Tickets were sold out but went for upwards of $1,000 on the secondary market.
