Jay-Z headlines Webster Hall reopening in Manhattan

The reopening happens Friday night in the East Village.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Jay-Z took the stage Friday night at the official reopening of Webster Hall.

The iconic East Village venue shut down nearly two years ago for renovations.

The owners said it was a no brainer to choose Jay-Z as the event's headliner and called the artist a New York City icon.

Tickets were sold out but went for upwards of $1,000 on the secondary market.

