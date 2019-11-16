Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy!' rivalry between James Holzhauer, Emma Boettcher ends in final round of 'Tournament of Champions'

By
The epic standoff between two "Jeopardy!" fan favorites has ended, and one contestant took home the crown!

Recording-breaking contestant "Jeopardy! James" Holzhauer faced off against Emma Boettcher, a University of Chicago librarian who ended his 32-day winning streak and earned the nickname of "giant slayer."

Spoiler alert: If you don't want to know who won the final round of "Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions" Friday, then stop reading now.

On Friday, Naperville native and lifelong Chicago Cubs fan "Jeopardy! James" took home nearly $2.5 million.

"I think the best part has been fulfilling my childhood dream from when I was a 9 year old watching the show with my beloved Granny," Holzhauer said.

Holzhauer's family held a watch party to root on the "Jeopardy!" giant on Friday.

Despite the loss, Boettcher has kept it all in check throughout the competition, according to her boss.

"She's been incredible humble," said David Bietila, her supervisor. "She still comes in, works hard and is very diligent at her job."

As for Holzhauer, "Jeopardy!" appears to be the launching pad.

"I'll be back on your TVs before long," he said. "Stay tuned."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentuniversity of chicagogame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on the FDR Drive
Young woman fatally stabbed on Queens sidewalk: Police
Man, boy shot at high school football game in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Big chill is back for the weekend
Baby bitten, falls down stairs at unlicensed day care, mom says
Doctors warn about dangers and spread of eyelash lice
Mother of boy who died falling out window donates son's organs
Show More
NYPD officers locate possibly suicidal mother trying to buy gun
Teen injured in hit and run in Teaneck, New Jersey
NFL Brawl: Browns' Garrett suspended indefinitely after helmet hit
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Saugus High shooting: Coroner IDs 2 teens killed by classmate
More TOP STORIES News