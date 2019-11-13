Arts & Entertainment

People magazine names John Legend as 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

LOS ANGELES, California -- R&B crooner John Legend has been named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine.

The Grammy-winning singer known for his silky-smooth vocals was revealed as this year's winner on Tuesday night.

The 40-year-old Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner. He scored an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song "Glory" from the film "Selma." He won a Tony Award for his co-producer work on "Jitney" and took home an Emmy as a producer of the live television version of "Jesus Christ Superstar," a project in which he also played the role of Jesus.

Legend, a 1999 alumnus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, has two children with model-television host-cookbook author Chrissy Teigen.

He said his wife is proud of him, "I've finally impressed her," he said.

The couple's children? Not so much. Teigen posted a video of the reveal of their daughter asking to turn off the announcement and watch a movie. Teigen titled the post "The kids ... do not care."



Legend tells People magazine in an issue out Friday the honor comes with some pressure after following Idris Elba, who was last year's winner. He jokes it "is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Overnight Elba responded to Legend's message on Twitter.



Other recent winners include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum and David Beckham.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaphiladelphiauniversity of pennsylvaniaentertainmentjohn legend
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Frigid air challenges cold temperature records
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
Public impeachment hearings set to begin with 2 key witnesses
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer
Police searching for driver who struck bicyclist in Queens
2 new Coast Guard cutters named after 9/11 heroes
Show More
Search for attackers who beat, robbed NYC food delivery man
Nation mourns CT college gymnast who died in accident
Push to shut down NJ mental health facility plagued by problems
Service marks 18th anniversary of Flight 587 crash in NY
Arrest warrant for CT man charged in hotel worker's death in Anguilla
More TOP STORIES News