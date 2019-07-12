UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Are you single and looking for love? Do you ever watch The Bachelor and think "These ladies are doing it all wrong," or "Get your hands off him, because that should be my man," or "Hey, I'm a catch, and any hot, hunky bachelor would be lucky as heck to end up with me sharing champagne on a helicopter ride overlooking a waterfall while we're being serenaded by someone who is hopefully not also in charge of flying this helicopter"?
If you said yes to any of the above, you really should consider applying to be on The Bachelor -- especially that last one, because that is pretty specific and not super common outside the world of Bachelor 1-on-1 dates.
You can always apply to be on The Bachelor at any time, but you can also drop by one of our casting calls. All you have to do is show up and be yourself, and the casting producers will let you know if you've got what it takes be a bachelorette.
And because we're holding these events all over the country, you probably won't even have to travel far to make it happen.
Here's the schedule for the New York City area:
NEW YORK, NY
Thursday July 18, 2018
FROM: 6PM - 9PM
ABC STUDIOS
47 WEST 66TH STREET
NEW YORK, NY 10023
See if you have what it takes to find TRUE LOVE!
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Looking for love? Attend 'The Bachelor' casting call at ABC Studios in NYC
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News