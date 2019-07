Looking for love? Attend 'The Bachelor' casting call at ABC Studios in NYC

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Are you single and looking for love? Do you ever watchand think "These ladies are doing it all wrong," or "Get your hands off him, because that should be my man," or "Hey, I'm a catch, and any hot, hunky bachelor would be lucky as heck to end up with me sharing champagne on a helicopter ride overlooking a waterfall while we're being serenaded by someone who is hopefully not also in charge of flying this helicopter"?If you said yes to any of the above, you really should consider applying to be on-- especially that last one, because that is pretty specific and not super common outside the world of Bachelor 1-on-1 dates.You can always apply to be on The Bachelor at any time, but you can also drop by one of our casting calls. All you have to do is show up and be yourself, and the casting producers will let you know if you've got what it takes be a bachelorette.And because we're holding these events all over the country , you probably won't even have to travel far to make it happen.Here's the schedule for the New York City area:See if you have what it takes to find TRUE LOVE!----------