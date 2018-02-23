OSCARS

Going for Gold: Greta Gerwig, Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf on 'Lady Bird'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actresses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf, as well as writer/director Greta Gerwig, have their sights set on a man named Oscar

By
Actress Saoirse Ronan and her writer-director Greta Gerwig both took home Golden Globes for Lady Bird, and now, the pair has their sights set on a man named Oscar.

"I still have Oscar parties every year," Gerwig said on the red carpet at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards in New York City. "I don't want to jinx anything, but it's amazing. It's an amazing moment."

The fact that Gerwig is also a performer helped the entire cast and crew.

"I think it does help," Ronan said. "They just have an understanding of what it's like to be in the mind of an actor, because it's a very peculiar place."

Lady Bird also earned Laurie Metcalf a Best Supporting Actress nod.

"The core relationship that Greta crafted in the script is that complex mother-daughter that everybody is able to relate to," Metcalf said. "You know, we have a mother, we might have a daughter. We've all been 17. So it's just so universal."

After taking the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture and Best Actress, the stars are hoping others will be inspired, particularly women. Empowering women is a prevailing theme in the industry, particularly amid the current environment of sexual assault allegations that has inspired both the #MeToo and Time's Up movements.

"As a woman who's always wanted to write and direct movies, what I hope is that other women see it happening and say, 'I'm going to go and make my movie now,'" Gerwig said.

Don't miss the Oscars, Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbackstage with sandy kenyonsandy kenyonentertainmentOscarsoriginals
OSCARS
New museum devoted to movies coming soon
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Pink stars in People's Beautiful Issue
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Frances McDormand's Oscar stolen at Governors Ball
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News