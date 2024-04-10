Oscars 2025: Date revealed for 97th Academy Awards on ABC

Key moments for the upcoming awards season were also announced.

LOS ANGELES -- Mark your calendars! The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC announced the 97th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 2, 2025. Once again, the show will air live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood at 7 p.m. EST/4 p.m. PST.

The Academy also revealed other key dates for the upcoming awards season.

The Governors Awards will take place Sunday, November 17, 2025. Oscar nominations will be announced Friday, January 17, 2025. The Oscars nominees luncheon will happen on Monday, February 10, 2025. And it all leads up to the big day on March 2.

The 2024 Oscars drew 19.5 million viewers, the highest in four years. Highlights included Ryan Gosling performing "I'm Just Ken," Billie Eilish becoming the youngest person to win two Oscars and emotional speeches from winners Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Junior.

Jimmy Kimmel served as host, his 4th time in that role. No word yet on whether he will return in 2025.

