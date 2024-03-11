Ryan Gosling sings 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards, joined by Slash, Mark Ronson, other Kens

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Ryan Gosling sang the Oscar-nominated power ballad, "I'm Just Ken," from the hit movie "Barbie" at the 96th Academy Awards.

LOS ANGELES -- Ryan Gosling brought his "Kenergy" to a new level Sunday at the Oscars stage to perform "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie."

The power ballad was nominated for best original song and is performed by Gosling in the film.

SEE MORE: All the latest "Barbie" Oscars updates and wins

The actor's performance of the banger, a popular song from the film "Barbie," couldn't have been more eagerly awaited, and boy did he deliver.

He started his performance clad in a shocking, sparkling rhinestone-studded hot pink suit from his seat behind "Barbie" star Margot Robbie, then made his way up to the stage for an epic crescendo.

Amid an explosion of pink and rhinestones, Gosling sported Barbie-inspired sunglasses and was at the center of the performance that featured a flurry of backup dancers including his "Barbie" costars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair - who all played versions of Ken in the film.

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the guitar instrumentation on the song, made a surprise appearance on stage for a rollicking guitar solo.

RELATED: Ryan Gosling, Becky G, Jon Batiste to perform nominated original songs at Academy Awards

At one point he even jumped into the audience and held out the mic so co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig could join in and sing along.

And as he passed by his "La La Land" co-star Emma Stone, he gave her the mic to sing a line - which she did, impressively, word-for-word.

He was even lifted up among a sea of Barbie heads for part of the instrumental break.

"Barbie" was a box office hit last year and snagged Gosling a best supporting actor nod for his role as Ken.

He also became a breakout music star thanks to the playful single, which hit the charts after it was released.

The song was nominated for a best original song Oscar, and Gosling was also joined by "I'm Just Ken" co-composer Mark Ronson for the performance.

The performance was met by a standing ovation in the theater - and probably at home as well.

"Barbie" actor America Ferrera, from left, director Greta Gerwig and actor and producer Margot Robbie cheer Ryan Gosling on as he sings "I'm Just Ken" at the 96th Academy Awards.

Without a doubt, it was Kenough.

While the performance was a total smash, the song ended up losing out to Billie Eilish and Finneas original song "What Was I Made For," a track also written for the "Barbie" movie.

Feels safe to say that everyone wins here, including us viewers.

Best Song was "Barbie's" first and only Oscars win.

Gosling was also nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Ken, but lost to Robert Downey, Jr.

RELATED: Robert Downey Jr. wins Oscar his first ever, for Best Supporting Actor in 'Oppenheimer'

Earlier this year, Gosling said he was "open" to performing at the Oscars.

"It might be a risk to have me do it," he said in an interview with Variety at the time. "I don't know how that would work. But I'm open to it."

At the Oscars luncheon on Feb. 12, Mark Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Andrew Wyatt, told "Good Morning America" that he envisioned an "I'm Just Ken" performance would involve Gosling, a thousand Kens and a unicorn.

March 10 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2024 Oscars live on ABC.



Red carpet coverage starts at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT with "Countdown to Oscars: On The Red Carpet Live." At 4 p.m. ET 1 p.m. PT, live coverage continues with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars," hosted by George Pennacchio with Roshumba Williams, Leslie Lopez and Rachel Brown.



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 96th Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT, an hour earlier than past years.



The Oscars are followed by an all-new episode of "Abbott Elementary."

The CNN Wire contributed to this report

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.