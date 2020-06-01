Reopen News: Metropolitan Opera announces opening date of New Year's Eve

The company announced the decision on Monday afternoon based on the latest information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Given the enormous organizational complexity of the Met's schedule, we have no choice but to cancel our fall season," General Manager Peter Gelb said. "The health and safety of our company members and our audience is our top priority, and it is simply not feasible to return to the opera house for a September opening while social distancing remains a requirement."
Officials said the new season will begin with a special gala performance.
The Met said certain performances like Mozart's "Die Zauberflte" and "Don Giovanni" will adapted or rescheduled due to lack of time for necessary staging and technical preparations.
The company will present additional performances of Puccini's "La Bohme," Bizet's "Carmen," and Verdi's "La Traviata" during the month of February, when the house was previously scheduled to be dark.
Also, in anticipation of changing audience expectations, the Met has moved up its evening curtain times to 7 p.m. whenever possible and is considering the shortening of some performance running times.
The Met is waiving all exchange fees for tickets purchased for the 2020-21 season.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
New York City
Long Island
Connecticut
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
REOPENING INFORMATION
What's Open, What's Closed
Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address