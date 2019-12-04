Arts & Entertainment

'Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee' to honor comic book creator in 1-hour ABC special

"Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee" takes viewers through the life of the "Spider-Man" and "Avengers" co-creator, showing never-before-seen interviews with Lee himself. (ABC News)

NEW YORK -- The stars of the Marvel universe will assemble for an ABC primetime special honoring legendary comic book creator Stan Lee.

"Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee," which airs Dec. 20, takes viewers through the life of the "Spider-Man" and "Avengers" co-creator, showing never-before-seen interviews and archive footage with Lee himself.

Part of this special was even filmed in front of a live audience at The New Amsterdam Theater in New York City.

Tom Hiddleston, Paul Bettany, Cobie Smulders, Bob Iger, Jimmy Kimmel, Saquon Barkley, Ming-Na Wen, Charlie Cox, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Kevin Feige and CB Cebulski are among the many stars sharing their memories.

"Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come," said Quesada, executive vice president, creative director of Marvel Entertainment.

RELATED: Watch New 'Black Widow' trailer

Lee was an innovator and his work with Marvel Comics was groundbreaking, no more so than as in recent years with movies dominating the box offices involving his most prized characters such as "The Avengers" and "X-Men."

Before Lee, heroes like Superman in competitor DC Comics were nearly perfect and didn't have the same concerns as ordinary people. Lee changed that with characters like Spider-Man, who debuted in 1962. Peter Parker, Spider-Man's alter ego, was a lonely high school student, and one with whom readers could identify. Other characters created by Lee during this time include the Fantastic Four, The Avengers, Iron Man and the Incredible Hulk.

Watch "Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee" Friday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT |7 p.m. CT on ABC.

Disney, which owns Marvel, is the parent company of this station.

ABC News contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritycomic bookabc newsmarvel
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40-year-old woman fatally struck by out-of-control SUV in NYC
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Giants coach Pat Shurmur says Eli Manning 'very likely' to start vs. Eagles
NY high school cancels 'Tarzan' production over racism complaints
NYC teacher arrested after allegedly kicking 12-year-old student
Couple's warning to pet owners after dog dies from chewing gum
Rikers guards suspended after inmate tries to hang himself
Show More
Police officers jokingly give donkey field sobriety test
Estranged husband of missing mom in legal battle with in-laws
Ex-Bumble Bee CEO convicted in tuna price-fixing conspiracy
Video shows world leaders appear to gossip about Donald Trump
Street closures for Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting
More TOP STORIES News