ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

No all-black Time's Up demonstration planned for Oscars: Report

EMBED </>More Videos

This year, the boldest color at the Golden Globe Awards was black. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES --
After coordinated efforts among Hollywood's A-listers to wear black to several awards shows in support of the Time's Up movement, there will reportedly be no such demonstration at the Oscars.

According to a report in the New York Times, the Time's Up movement is not asking stars to wear black or bring activists to the red carpet, although a Time's Up lapel pin would be "appreciated."

Time's Up, a Hollywood-led coalition working to raise awareness about sexual misconduct in the workplace in light of accusations against Harvey Weinstein and others, had a heavy presence at awards shows this season as supporters wore black and spoke at length about issues related to sexual misconduct and representation.

It's not yet clear how or if Time's Up will be incorporated into the March 4 telecast on ABC, but the network's entertainment president Channing Dungey told the paper that she hopes to "honor and respect Time's Up and allow that message to be heard."

"But we're trying to make it more planned than spur of the moment. It has its moment and then doesn't feel like it overshadows the artists and films being honored," Dungey said.

Time's Up organizers have not yet responded to a request for comment.


Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of the ABC television network and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfashionOscarssexual misconductprotestacademy awardshollywoodwomenaward shows
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News