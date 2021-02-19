Arts & Entertainment

NY PopsUp aims to help struggling live entertainment community amid COVID pandemic

By
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed an ambitious plan in January to resume public performances in the state, with the goal of reviving a vital industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic.

His program is called NY PopsUp, a months-long series featuring 100 artists that begins on Saturday, February 20, with a performance for health care workers who are administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

There will be echoes of another challenging time, as show business folk again rally to help a city in need, just as Robert De Niro did after 9/11 with the first Tribeca Film Festival.

"What Tribeca did so well 20 years ago, we now need on a massive scale statewide," Cuomo said.

RELATED | Cuomo details plans to reopen Broadway, performing arts venues
EMBED More News Videos

Officials say the sites are expected to vaccinate over 25,000 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.


On Broadway, the tethers are empty and the silence is deafening, and so many are out of work.

"What needs to happen right now is New Yorkers and New York artists doing what they did in front of audiences again and being paid for it," director Zack Winokur said.

His 2019 musical tribute to poet Langston Hughes caught the eye of producer Scott Rudin, who is teaming up with De Niro's business partner, Jane Rosenthal, for this effort.

True to its name, NY PopsUp events will take place with no advance warning to avoid congestion.

"We want to be in regular New Yorkers' lives," Winokur said. "We want to infiltrate their daily lives, in their commutes, at the footsteps of they workplaces, as they're walking through parks. It should be something that you just encounter."

The hope is that NY PopsUp can serve as a bridge to the safe return of live performances in New York.

"What we're trying to do is be the spark towards a fuller economic recovery later," Winokur said.

RELATED | Pandemic causes Carnegie Hall to miss season for 1st time in 130 years
EMBED More News Videos

Carnegie Hall hopes to resume shows in October.


There will be events to honor the 20th anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival in June, and the opening of City Island at Pier 55 on the Hudson River.

There are more than 300 performances planned across all five boroughs starting this weekend and continuing through the summer.

CLICK HERE for details.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE





New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york cityandrew cuomoentertainmentcoronaviruscoronavirus pandemictheatersandy kenyonbroadwaycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen struck in face on subway; suspect then bit police officer
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West
Olivia Munn, victim's son praise internet, NYPD for assault arrest
Cuomo unveils nursing home reforms, lashes out over accusations
Fat Boys member, radio host Prince Markie Dee dies at 52
Construction delayed on Habitat for Humanity home in NJ after lumber stolen
NJ school to be named after civil rights icons who fought segregation
Show More
House Democrats unveil full $1.9 trillion stimulus bill
ABC7 Unite: Dr. Patricia Bath revolutionized cataract surgery
Long Island family offers reward to find driver who hit their dog
NYC indoor dining capacity to increase to 35% next Friday
Woman says she was fired from server job over COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News