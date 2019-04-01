Arts & Entertainment

NYPD: Magician David Blaine subject of sexual assault probe

David Blaine attends the U.S. premiere of National Geographic's "Deepsea Challenge 3D" at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Aug. 4, 2014 in New York (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is investigating magician David Blaine after two women came forward with sexual assault allegations.

Both women claim to have been attacked by Blaine in separate incidents more than 20 years ago in Manhattan.

At least one of the incidents appears to fall outside the statute of limitations.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea confirmed Monday at an unrelated news conference that Blaine is under investigation, but he declined to discuss any details.

"We are aware of the allegations," he said. "There's an active special victims investigation."

Shea did not discuss specifics or state when the investigation began.

Blaine has not been charged, nor has he been interviewed.

"The NYPD takes sexual assault and rape cases extremely seriously and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a report so we can perform a comprehensive investigation and offer support and services to survivors," the NYPD said in a statement.

The 45-year-old Blaine is known for stunts like being buried underground for seven days without food or water. He also stayed in a plexiglass case suspended 30 feet in the air for 40 days.
