BRISBANE, Australia --Pink is known for her jaw dropping acrobatics and high energy performances, but it was no act when she stopped her show in Australia to comfort a fan.
Fourteen-year-old Leah Murphy attended Pink's show in Brisbane Monday night.
Leah's mother was a huge Pink fan, and she was supposed to go the concert with Leah. Instead, she passed away in June.
Leah held up a sign about her mother at the show, and it got Pink's attention.
The Pennsylvania native went into the crowd and gave Leah a hug.
Leah's aunt says the hug has lifted the teen's spirits during a difficult time.
